QOTW: How are you getting on with your electric car?

If, like me, you want to buy electric to save the planet, but also want to buzz around the country lanes on a sunny Sunday in your classic car, then you have a challenge on your hands. More and more the owners of classic cars are asking about converting their cars to electric but have had some stark choices to make. This has made many purists just file the idea and forget about it, despite pressure from green hungry millennials some of whom feel that classic petrol cars should just be destined for the scrap heap.