QOTW: How are you getting on with your electric car?
An industry-wide shift to electric vehicles dictates that many HEXUS readers will be contemplating purchasing their first EV in the months and years ahead. All the big names are now releasing purely electric models that are crammed with enough tech to convey a futuristic look and feel, and though I'm far from a car enthusiast, I can see the attraction. My current motor will almost certainly be the last to feature an internal combustion engine.hexus.net