The excitement of tearing into a basket full of goodies to see what treats and surprises have arrived is one of life's great pleasures. If you've been on the receiving end of this, then you'll understand that it's just as rewarding to send gift baskets to your friends and loved ones. Family-friendly gift baskets offer a huge selection of different treats, snacks, goodies, and gifts to please a wide variety of tastes. So wide, in fact, that it's hard to know where to start with gift baskets: sweet or salty? Fruit or popcorn? Tchotchkes or snacks? It's a tough decision, so we dug our way through dozens of excellent choices to bring you the best family-friendly gift baskets.