Video Games

Halo Infinite devs hint at story expansions

PCGamesN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite is finally due out this year and – ideally – you’re probably going to want to keep playing it after launch. The devs at 343 Industries have offered a substantial overview of some of those post-launch plans, including some hints at what’s to come in terms of story expansions following the initial campaign.

Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Halo: Infinite Still Set For Holiday Release Date

It's understandable that when a game is slated to release in the next six months but has no release date, fans get restless. For Halo Infinite, this is the situation it finds itself in. Never fear, as apparently the lack of a release date can be rather simply explained, here's...
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Halo Infinite, a former modder on board the team: from MCC in VR to hiring!

It is not uncommon for particularly skilled video game fans to attract the attention of professional developers with their creations. It is much less common to see these independent talents being hired by a large software house! And this is exactly what happened to a skilled Modder, who in recent years had dabbled in the conversion of traditional titles into experiences to be lived in Virtual Reality. Active on the net as “Nibre”, the user had over time created, in particular, MotherVR, a Mod entirely dedicated to Alien Isolation. With the latter, the acclaimed Xenomorph-themed horror was transformed on PC into an even more disturbing adventure, to be experienced in first-person via the VR viewer.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Halo Infinite’s Battle Passes Give Me Hope For Multiplayer

I have somewhat of a love/hate relationship with multiplayer games at the moment. I enjoy spending time playing with friends, but with the advent of limited time events and features like Battle Passes, it feels like every multiplayer game in existence is competing for your time, offering rewards and content that if you don’t earn in the designated time, you’ll miss out on forever. It’s bad enough trying to keep up with just Overwatch and Apex Legends. Throw another game into this room of spinning plates and it’s going to collapse.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite needs strong anti-cheat, or it's in big trouble

If there's one thing that's clear about Halo Infinite, it's that 343 Industries is aiming to propel the Halo franchise back into the limelight with what looks to be one of the most exciting multiplayer experiences ever (check out the Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay reveal if you haven't already). Between...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Halo Infinite VR May Be Coming As 343 Hires Halo VR Mod Maker

Several high-profile games over the past few years have created virtual reality segments for fans, and now hints are starting to drop that 343 Industries is no exception. The company recently hired Nibre, who had previously been working on a Halo VR mod, hinting that Halo Infinite VR might be coming soon.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Could Halo’s Infinite Battle Passes Fix Video Game FOMO?

Like many games nowadays, Halo Infinite is set to include its own battle pass system, a system that existed well before Fortnite, but was pioneered and made popular through the battle royale tycoon. We’ve seen other games like Call of Duty, Destiny, Apex Legends, and so many more incorporate this system, and now 343 Industries is going to do the same with Halo Infinite, but with a twist: it’s permanent. Yes, you heard that right, Halo Infinite’s battle pass will be permanent will stay with you forever until you complete it. This means that you won’t be forced to play each and every season, nor will you need to choose to play one or two live games, or become overwhelmed with too many games to play at one time. So, could Halo Infinite finally fix video game FOMO?
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite is not make or break for the franchise says Phil Spencer

Halo Infinite won't be the last Halo even if it doesn't do particularly well, Phil Spencer has told fans on a recent podcast. In an interview on the latest episode of IGN's Podcast Unlocked, Spencer has talked about the future of Halo, saying that the franchise's survival is not predicated on the success of Halo Infinite. Spencer said he believes that the franchise will remain one of, if not the key franchises for the brand and that it has a very long future. "Halo will be here 10 years from now. Is Infinite the lynchpin on whether it survives that long? Absolutely not."
Video GamesGamespot

Halo Infinite's Esports Plans Include In-Game Content You Can Buy

Halo has always been a major eSports franchise, and this is set to continue in new and exciting ways with Halo Infinite later this year. In a blog post, 343's eSports lead, Tashi, outlined the various ways in which Microsoft is upping the ante with Halo Infinite. This includes the ability to purchase in-game content from Halo Infinite, with some of the money going to your favorite team.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Phil Spencer Says Halo Infinite Will Not Determine Future For The IP

Microsoft has spent quite a bit of money acquiring studios to make their first-party lineup even stronger. This could be a big generation for Microsoft’s Xbox brand, but more importantly, there are past IPs that the company is still reliant on for fan enjoyment. One of those is Halo which is set to receive a new installment later this year. Of course, with that said, it looks like even if the new installment fails to meet the fan’s expectations, the franchise will continue to go on. That’s at least according to the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Halo Infinite: Devs Vow Players Would Never Have to Grind Battle Passes

Halo Infinite developers said in a recent insider report that they’re not forcing people to grind so many hours to unlock all Battle Pass rewards. Battle Passes are a staple in many live service games where players get certain rewards after reaching specific thresholds. To get more, some players pay to get premium rewards.
Video GamesA.V. Club

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

At the end of the 2000s and at the turn of the 2010s, the Resident Evil multimedia franchise was in a weird spot. Resident Evil 4 had been a huge success for the video games, transitioning from the stiff, spooky horror of the PlayStation era to something bigger and more action-focused (if slightly less spooky). But the critical reception of Resident Evil 5, an attempt to just do more of the same, has only fallen further as time goes by, at least partially because of the fact that it’s about a white guy going into Africa to kill predominantly Black zombies. Meanwhile, a falling critical reception couldn’t even remotely hold back Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil movie series, which was going as strong as ever when Resident Evil 5 came out.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Sign Up for the Halo Infinite Beta

Here's how to sign up for the Halo Infinite beta coming soon in Summer 2021. During the E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games show, 343 Industries announced in a blog post that there will be limited pre-release technical previews for Halo Infinite this summer that will allow players the opportunities to help the devs stress test and improve the game on the road to its launch. Here's how to register with the Halo Insider program and potentially participate in Halo Infinite's upcoming beta tests.
Video GamesT3.com

Halo Infinite claimed not "make or break" for the series – but here's why I think it is

I've been following the trials and tribulations of Halo Infinite, which is currently scheduled for a "holiday 2021" release, for years now with a sort of grim fascination. That's because in Halo Infinite, at least from my perspective, we all seemed to be seeing the slow decline of one of gaming's most famous series before our very eyes, with each month or so heralding in another calamity.

