Scarlet Nexus makes a statement in East London with Jim Vision street art mural
Mural artist Jim Vision, in partnership with EndoftheLine, has created a huge mural for Bandai Namco’s just-released action RPG, Scarlet Nexus, in the heart of East London. Video games are an incredible art form that takes time, talent, and ingenuity to accomplish. When you see that mixed in with other forms of art it can become an almost surreal experience. Well, mural artist, Jim Vision, has done exactly that with his beautiful mural depicting Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus. Vision spent two days in East London creating this electric neon masterpiece, using 50 cans of spray paint, 33 shades of colour, and four neon colours.www.trueachievements.com