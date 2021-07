With the minimony craze many couples are considering whether they should plan a second larger wedding when the world reopens. Since many of these minimonies cost a good amount—and are just as Instagrammable as the full-blown shindig—he thought hosting two weddings might seem financially impossible... And, it’s completely understandable. We are still in a pandemic, after all. However, Certified Financial Planner and COVID bride Lauren Anastasio of personal finance company, SoFi, shared with Brides that folks should get out of that mindset. Using some tricks of the trade, she was able to plan two weddings that stayed within a tighter budget.