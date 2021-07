Both Dead by Daylight and R.B.I. Baseball 21 are now free to play on Xbox consoles as part of this weekend’s Free Play Days campaign for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. As is usual with such promotions, both video games are now playable in full as if they had been purchased outright and will lock again at the end of Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The free period is available to all Xbox Live Gold members with an active subscription playing on a console in either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X console families.