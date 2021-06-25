Cancel
Central Islip, NY

Kinsler, Valencia to play for Long Island Ducks

WOKV
WOKV
 16 days ago

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — (AP) — Former major leaguers Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia will play for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League to get in shape to be part of Israel's team at the Olympic baseball tournament.

Kinsler, 39, was a four-time All-Star second baseman who played in the major leagues from 2006-19 with Texas, Detroit, San Diego, the Los Angeles Angels and Boston. He currently is an adviser to the Padres.

Valencia, 36, was a first baseman, third baseman and outfielder who played from 2010-19 for Minnesota, Baltimore, Oakland, Toronto, Kansas City, Seattle and Boston.

Israel will play a series of exhibitions from July 11-20 in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Israel will be joined at the Olympic baseball tournament by host Japan, the United States, Mexico, South Korea and the winner of this week's final qualifier among the Dominican Republic, the Netherlands and Venezuela.

The Olympic baseball tournament starts July 28 in Fukushima, Japan, and runs from July 29 to Aug. 7 in Yokohama, about 25 miles from Tokyo.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
