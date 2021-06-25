HE CEO FEATURING SEVENDUST MEMBER RELEASE DEBUT ALBUM

GEORGIA HARD ROCKERS THE CEO – FEATURING SEVENDUST’S VINCE HORNSBY. At long last, Georgia hard rockers The CEO have released their eagerly awaited debut album Redemption, available today on all digital and streaming services worldwide via Rat Pak Records. Drawing upon the sounds and styles of past rock and metal greats, The CEO inject their own brand of boldness and brashness into a blistering 12 song package. Earlier this year, The CEO staked their claim with their fiery lead single “Redemption” followed up the galloping rocker and subsequent single “Behind These Eyes.” The rest of the album takes the listener through the different styles and personalities that make up The CEO, exemplified by the longest track of the album “Black Hearts” which explores the band’s softer side. One thing is clear – this is a band that is ready to take 2021 by storm. Redemption is available in various configurations at the link here: https://smarturl.it/theceoband.