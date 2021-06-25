CHVRCHES Share “How Not To Drown (Robert Smith Remix)
Today, CHVRCHES have shared a special remix of their latest single ‘How Not To Drown’ featuring the song’s featured artist and one of the band’s musical heroes, The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith. Fusing the dark, atmospheric sonics inherent with The Cure with the already-harmonious marrying of Smith’s signature vocals with CHVRCHES’ frontwoman Lauren Mayberry’s, the remix is a perfect alternative version of the song that is based on the concept of staying conscious when you drown.ignitemusicmag.com