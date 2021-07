WHO expects to give emergency approval to 1-2 more COVID-19 vaccines in coming months

The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has received submissions from at least three vaccine makers for emergency approval for additional COVID-19 vaccines and expects to approve at least one or two of them in the next month or two, a top expert said on Friday.

Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, did not specify which new vaccines were being considered. The WHO has so far given emergency approval to vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

