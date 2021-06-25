ATLAS SHARE NEW SINGLE AND TITLE TRACK OF THE NEW ALBUM ‘UKKO’

Finnish metalcore band ATLAS share their new single ‘UKKO’ along with a music video. ‘UKKO’ is the second single as well as the title track of the new album coming. via Long Branch Records. It’s also the heaviest piece of music the band has ever written. The name of the song honors the father figure of the band who passed away less than a year ago. ‘UKKO’ is also a euphemism of the Finnish pre-christian mythological god of the sky, thunder, weather, and harvest.