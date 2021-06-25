MAN JAILED FOLLOWING POLICE CHASE

A Roseburg man was jailed following a police chase on Thursday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 9:00 a.m. officers attempted to contact Russell Surkamer in a parking lot in the 1700 block of West Harvard. The report said that the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had a pending case against the suspect for allegedly eluding in a vehicle last week. This time, the 65-year old drove past multiple officers who were motioning for him to stop. In doing so, the man’s vehicle clipped an officer in the hip.