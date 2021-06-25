Netflix’s New #10 Series Examines the Real Stories Behind Your Fave Pop Stars

For the decades since their debut, Fear Street fans have hoped to see the R.L. Stine books brought to life in some capacity, especially due to his Goosebumps book series both being adapted as a TV series and as movies over the years, with Netflix finally delivering the highly anticipated event with a trilogy of films all from director Leigh Janiak. While all of the films unfold in the creepy community of Shadyside, the films span multiple decades in the town's history, an experience made all the more impressive by the fact that each installment was filmed back to back to back in an extended production schedule. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 and Fear Street Part 2: 1978 are both streaming now, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 debuts on July 16th.