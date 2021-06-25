Netflix’s New #10 Series Examines the Real Stories Behind Your Fave Pop Stars
If you’ve ever listened to a song and thought, I wonder what inspired these lyrics, you’ve come to the right place. Netflix’s new eight-part documentary, This Is Pop, recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s designed to answer all your burning questions about the music industry. The show is so popular, it’s already claimed the number ten spot on Netflix’s list of top-rated series. (It’s currently ranked behind must-watch titles like Manifest, Too Hot to Handle, Sweet Tooth, The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals and Black Summer.)www.purewow.com