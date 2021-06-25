Karnisovas Hits Up the Combine, Interviewing Prospects, Sexton Trade? And Other Bulls Bullets

I see London. I see France. I see … Arturas Karnisovas sitting courtside at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago on Thursday (and assumingly wearing underpants)!. • The combine has been underway at Wintrust Arena since June 21st, and activities are scheduled to continue through the remainder of the week. The presence of the Bulls’ top executive might feel a bit odd considering the team’s lack of a first-round pick, but we should keep in mind that this is also where a number of second-round and potential undrafted free agent prospects have been showing off their skills. Of course, Karnisovas has also become known as quite the gym rat. He will always do his due diligence by evaluating talent with his own eyes. And, hey, who is to say that process does not influence him to seek out a certain player via a draft-night trade. A handful of prospects spoke to the media over Zoom yesterday, and we learned of two high-profile names who have already spoken with the Bulls.