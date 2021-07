You won’t find a hotter hitter right now than Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber, who has swatted a ridiculous 16 home runs over his last 18 games. We haven’t seen a stretch like this since Barry Bonds went scorched earth in 2001, clobbering a record 73 long balls en route to his fourth National League MVP award. Fans would like nothing more than to see Schwarber, who is every bit of his listed 229 pounds, demolish a ball 500 feet into the Coors Field (a hitter’s paradise if there ever was one) bleachers when MLB stages its annual Home Run Derby next month. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old says he hasn’t been approached by anyone to compete and if offered a spot, would likely decline.