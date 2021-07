The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) is up 7% year-to-date, an admirable performance given the lethargy experienced by growth stocks in the first quarter. While ARKF’s performance lags that of the broader market, the fintech exchange fund could be a second half winner as analysts grow bullish on a number of ARKF’s components. Take the case of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). The cryptocurrency exchange operator went public earlier this year and ARK swiftly scooped up the stock, adding it to several of its ETFs, including ARKF.