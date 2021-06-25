Cancel
Computers

How technological diversity could help keep systems secure

By Jenny Darmody
Silicon Republic
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity College Dublin’s Dr Stephen Farrell discusses the benefit of moving away from homogenous systems when it comes to security. While CIOs, security analysts and infosec experts have been talking about the need to bolster security teams, close the skills gap and increase security spending for years, nothing has quite brought cybersecurity to the forefront more than the growing list of high-profile attacks.

Infrastructure Security, Security Awareness, Trinity College Dublin, HSE, Dragos
Microsoft
Technology
Computers
Google
Computer Science
