Dana Dimel and the UTEP football program have been on a multi-year rebuild that is now at a really interesting place entering year four. The former Kansas State offensive coordinator has been extremely cautious when throwing out any guarantees for his team in the past, and since he was hired back in 2018 to help turn the squad into a winner, he's maintained a five-year plan. However, the talent across the roster has started to fill out a little faster than expected and the Miners proved in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that they can be competitive.