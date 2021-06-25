AN NCS PREMIERE: GALVANIZER — “THE EVER-CRESCENT”

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are definitely feeling burned over the lack of an announcement during its Anime Expo Lite panel this year! Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of a new anime for the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series ever since the fifth part, Golden Wind, came to an end. This was confirmed to be in the works earlier this April with the announcement that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean would officially be getting an anime series. Fans were excited back then because this announcement also came with a brief teaser trailer and visual.