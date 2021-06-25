Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AN NCS PREMIERE: GALVANIZER — “THE EVER-CRESCENT”

nocleansinging.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago we had the ghoulish pleasure of premiering the debut album of the precocious Finnish death metal band Galvanizer, summing it up as “a full-throttle, titanically toned barrage”, with each compact song delivering “an electrifying death/grind rampage, each one spliced with grooves”. As we wrote then, “the music rips, romps, and pounds, and sometimes (but not often) it drops into a grisly, staggering lurch,” with the whole affair draped in “a morbid mantle of horror”.

www.nocleansinging.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncs#Galvanizer#Finnish#Galvanizer#Vigil#Saco Un Ojo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

PESTILENCE: “EXITIVM”

(This is TheMadIsraeli’s review of the new ninth album by Pestilence, which is out now on Agonia Records.) Patrick Mameli is a musician in the extreme metal music space I’m often conflicted about. One one hand, I think he is an absolute genius. What he’s created with Pestilence and continues...
Rock Musicnocleansinging.com

WAXING LYRICAL: AGELESS OBLIVION

(Andy Synn brings us another episode in his series about lyrics in metal, and today the responses to his usual questions come from Stephen Jones, vocalist and lyricist of the UK death etal band Ageless Oblivion, whose latest album is out now via Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings.) Anyone who knows me…...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

The Hip-Hop Artists That Inspire Vexed Vocalist Megan Targett

Vexed, the up-and-coming alt-metal band from the U.K., recently dropped Culling Culture, their ferocious debut album that comes equipped with a Swiss Army knife of influences, all of which point to the future of modern extreme metal. One prevailing influence is the swagger and aggression of new age rap and hip-hop — so much so that we asked vocalist Megan Targett to go in-depth about which hip-hop vocalists inspire her on many levels.
Musicnocleansinging.com

SEEN AND HEARD ON A SATURDAY: GROZA, APATHY NOIR, EYES OF PERDITION, THUMOS, KAAMOS WARRIORS, KASCK

It was one of those weeks when my day job jackhammered me into submission. I fell far behind even in saving links to new songs and videos I might want to check out, and the hundreds of emails we receive every day went mostly un-read. And man, what a week to fall behind in. As people used to say 5 or 10 years ago, there was a metric shit-ton of new releases and song or video premieres.
MoviesComplex

Chance the Rapper Shares ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ Trailer and Release Date

Chance the Rapper has dropped the official trailer for his Magnificent Coloring World concert film along with its release date. The movie chronicles a secret concert Chance delivered for some of his biggest fans in his hometown of Chicago; his autumn 2016 world tour consisted of nearly 40 shows in the U.S. and Europe. The cinematic documentation is due in theaters Aug. 13, and ticket presales begin July 16.
Musicallkpop.com

AKMU reveals fresh teaser for a new collaboration album 'Next Episode'

Akdong Musician (AKMU) has announced a new album release. As a potential follow-up to their 2017 album 'Summer Episode/Dinosaur', AKMU has revealed plans to release yet another collaborative album with the title 'Next Episode'. In the teaser, the words 'Another Summer / Another Episode' fill up the screen, and a small digital model floats in the air. Fans are already expressing their excitement over a new high-quality album from AKMU.
Musicghostcultmag.com

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY: July 9th New Music Releases

Purchase and Stream all the New Music released today. Christian Death – Atrocities Re-Release (Season Of Mist) (Buy) Domination Campaign – Onward To Glory (Prosthetic Records) (Buy) Frost* – Experiments In Mass Appeal Re-Release (InsideOut Music) (Buy) Frost* – Milliontown Re-Release (InsideOut Music) (Buy) Ghost Horizon – The Punishment Of...
Musicnocleansinging.com

THINGS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED (BUT SHOULDN’T)

(Andy Synn offers us a chance to catch up with a quartet of albums you may have overlooked) Is it just me, or was June an insanely busy period for music?. Honestly, despite doing my best to cover as many new releases as possible, and despite the best efforts of my NCS cohorts to do the same, it feels like we missed out on a lot of records this month.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Angry Over Stone Ocean Announcement Fake-Out

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are definitely feeling burned over the lack of an announcement during its Anime Expo Lite panel this year! Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of a new anime for the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series ever since the fifth part, Golden Wind, came to an end. This was confirmed to be in the works earlier this April with the announcement that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean would officially be getting an anime series. Fans were excited back then because this announcement also came with a brief teaser trailer and visual.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

These Never Have I Ever Season 2 Pics Will Get You Excited for the Premiere

Watch: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2. Waiting for season two of Never Have I Ever to arrive? That was very hard on us. Thankfully, the Netflix hit is returning with new episodes in one week's time, which means we'll get answers regarding the budding love triangle between Devi Vishwakuma (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison). In fact, as the streaming service teased, season two will pick up where season one left off with Devi continuing "to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home."
TV ShowsPopculture

'Big Brother' 2021 Premiere Introduces Biggest Cash Prize Ever

Big Brother 23 kicked off on Wednesday night. Naturally, it wouldn't be a Big Brother premiere without the introduction of a new twist. Host Julie Chen Moonves informed the houseguests that — for the first time ever — the cash prize would be more than the typical $500,000. Instead, the winner of Big Brother 23 will receive $750,000, the biggest cash prize ever given to a Big Brother contestant.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Genshin Impact Yae Miko – release date, banner, and skills

If you happened to tune in to the Chinese Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream, you may have noticed a pink-haired character make her debut during the Inazuma segment. Honkai Impact 3rd players quickly noticed this chibi girl bore a striking resemblance to a fan-favourite character: Yae Sakura. Now, thanks to the...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Official: The Witcher has a release date on Netflix!

The Witcher fans are celebrating! This Friday the virtual convention is held WitcherCon dedicated entirely to the video game franchise that has the famous Netflix series. The event has the participation of the stars of the cast and, among many surprises, had the expected release date of the second season. Look at the video!
Comicsgamingideology.com

JoJo 6251: The world of Hirohiko Araki comes out in 2022

VIZ announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure art book, JoJo 6251: The World of Hirohiko Araki, will be released in the spring of 2022. There is no fixed release date yet. The hardcover compendium includes art from volumes 1 to 4, as well as character and stand profiles. There’s also a timeline of events and a helpful glossary of the series’ terminology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy