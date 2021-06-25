Cancel
Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Five9 As A Growth And Innovation Leader In The North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive9’s integrated capabilities, scalable and innovative solutions, and customer-centric approach are key differentiators in the market. Frost & Sullivan has identified Five9 as a Growth and Innovation leader in the Frost Radar North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021. A leading provider of cloud contact center software, Five9’s keen focus on developing enterprise-class platform capabilities and its artificial intelligence (AI)-infused solutions that help facilitate digital transformation for its customers have placed it high on the Radar Innovation scale.

aithority.com
