Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Five9 As A Growth And Innovation Leader In The North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market

If you could pick any superpower, what would it be? I know, I know, you’ve probably been asked this a hundred times as a cheesy icebreaker. While I’m partial to teleportation, most marketing professionals I know would give up chocolate for the power to read minds. After all, marketing is all about understanding the customer: how they feel about a brand or its products and services, how they’re reacting to a certain campaign, or how they think you stack up against your competition. Tapping directly into a customer’s brain would help drive the smartest marketing strategies based on otherwise unattainable empathy.