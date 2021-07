The British pound has fallen a bit during the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the 1.3750 level only to bounce a bit and form a bit of a hammer. There is a massive amount of support underneath near the 1.37 handle that comes into play, as it has offered support a couple of times in the past. That being said, the 200 day EMA also sits just below there and is flattening out, so I think it is only a matter of time before buyers would come in to try to defend this area.