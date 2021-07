[This is a guest post by Gilles LeBlanc, an insanely big Stripes’ fan .- AC]. It doesn’t get the same glory as when grunge exploded onto the scene ten years earlier, or obviously when the British Invasion introduced North American teenagers to four moptops from Liverpool. The garage rock revival that unofficially kicked off in 2001, however, was one of the most fun eras in all of alternative music. Anything in my opinion couldn’t be worse than nü-metal, which is trying to make a return of its own post-pandemic.