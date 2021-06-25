AppZen Launches First Finance AI AppStore

Based on Expense Audit Customer Feedback, Finance Teams Gain Unique Insights From Customized Apps. AppZen, the leader in modern Finance AI software, announced the launch of the AppZen AppStore, which enables finance teams to easily automate universal expense reviews and approvals, to comply with company policies and regulations. This is the only Finance AI AppStore built specifically for finance teams, based on the thousands of expense reports AppZen’s Mastermind AI has processed for 1,800+ customers. These apps will be made available to all global customers, so they can quickly and easily automate expense policy management based on changing business needs.