‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 Heads to Elizabethan London

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
news-shield.com
 16 days ago

This fantastical epic romance has always felt like a period piece at heart, and with ancient vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode, striking) and powerful witch Diana (Teresa Palmer, above, with Goode) timewalking from present day to Elizabethan London, it is. Season 2 of the Sundance Now drama A Discovery of Witches...

