Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Tech expert Dave Hatter warns of ransomware scam

By WKRC
WKRC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning right now from Microsoft. A new cyberattack uses a live call center to trick you into downloading ransomware. Tech expert Dave Hatter has this warning about BazarCall and how to protect yourself.

local12.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ransomware#Wkrc#Bazarcall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
Related
SoftwareObserver

Cybersecurity Experts Are Working to Address the Biggest Ransomware Attack on Record

A Russia-linked gang infected thousands across the globe and is now demanding $70 million to end what many are calling the biggest ransomware attack on record. CNN reported this morning that cybersecurity teams are “working feverishly” to deal with the impact of an affiliate of the infamous gang known as REvil. The affiliate “infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday,” mainly through “firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers,” cybersecurity researchers told CNN.
Softwarecomptia.org

At the Ready: Tech Community Responds in Force After Kaseya Ransomware Attack

Just as US businesses were closing down for the July 4 long holiday weekend, the REvil ransomware group attacked—impacting the MSP community more directly than any previous incident. Kaseya, one of the leading IT management software companies was the target and their VSA product used by many MSPs for remote monitoring and management was leveraged to distribute ransomware to MSPs and their customers. It was a nightmare scenario. Sadly, it was an inevitable attack, one that many cyber experts have been expecting. The other shoe finally dropped.
Albany, NYWNYT

Albany-based fraud expert warns of big travel scams

Does that vacation rental property you're eyeing on Airbnb look too good to be true? Chances are it might be. Fraud experts say rental properties are an easy way for would-be scammers to cash in. Albany based fraud expert J. Michael Skiba says fake listings are a real problem. "I...
Florida StateWRDW-TV

What the Tech: Scam warnings following Florida Condo collapse

Here's a look at the situation after the CSRA experienced three homicides some other violent crimes within 24 hours. Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey relinquished his command to Brig. Gen. Paul Stanton at Fort Gordon in a ceremony at the Barton Field parade grounds. VOD Recordings. The lasting impacts of George...
Louisville, KYWHAS 11

Beware: Puppy scams on the rise, BBB warns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a crime that steals your money and a piece of your heart. Experts say puppy scams have been on the rise. It was love at first sight for 17-year-old Matthew Hodge and nine-week old Aspen. “He just loves, love," said Hodge. But the journey to find...
Personal FinanceBoston University

Students Warned to Look Out for Rental Scams

Wide range of cons often target international students. Last year at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic had deep-sixed in-person classes, normal occupancy of campus housing, and many other routines of life on BU’s campuses. But one thing even the pandemic couldn’t kill was online scams, often aimed at international students.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

How to shop for a remote school year without breaking the bank

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Back to school shopping looks a lot different than usual as students buy more laptops and computers than ever before. “There’s an amazing amount of awesome resources out there for students that didn’t exist probably even ten years ago,” cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter said. “And now with more people using technology more regularly, more students know how to access those resources, and if you have a student who really wants to learn, it’s never been easier.”
Computersthreatpost.com

Lazarus Targets Job-Seeking Engineers with Malicious Documents

Notorious North Korean APT impersonates Airbus, General Motors and Rheinmetall to lure potential victims into downloading malware. The notorious Lazarus advanced persistent threat (APT) group has been identified as the cybergang behind a campaign spreading malicious documents to job-seeking engineers. The ploy involves impersonating defense contractors seeking job candidates. Researchers...
EconomyCSO

The Role of Security Executives in Building Customer Trust

While organizations are accelerating their digital transformations at an unprecedented pace, the steep rise in data security breaches and the spread of mis/dis-information are gradually contributing to the erosion of customer trust. In this session Sean Joyce, PwC's Global and US Leader for Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Forensics, offers insights into...
Computerslabnol.org

Exceeded maximum execution time Exception in Google Apps Script

Google Apps Script is a serverless environment that makes it easy for you to work with Gmail, Google Drive and other services that are part of the Google Workspace platform. When you run any code inside the Google Apps Script IDE, in simple English, it spins up a new server with the required environment that are necessary to run your application. This server is allotted a hard timeout limit and the App Script environment will halt the execution of the function if it exceeds the maximum execution time.
Coding & Programmingsecurityboulevard.com

Processing Machine Data With Machine Learning | Avast

This post was written by the following Avast researchers:. Branislav Bošanský, Avast Principal AI Scientist. One of the biggest unaddressed challenges in machine learning (ML) for security is how to process large-scale and dynamically created machine data. Machine data — data generated by machines for machine processing — gets less attention in ML research than video, sound and text, yet it is as prevalent in our digital world and is as important as the dark matter in the universe. In security, machine data is the primary source of information about attacks and other anomalous behavior on the internet. Even so, it’s notoriously hard to learn from it automatically, to discover unknown patterns, and to adapt the learning process to the scale, complexity, and ever-changing nature of machine data. In this post, the Avast AI Research Lab reports on our solution to the problem.
Computersvmware.com

Re: Simply deactivate the second Connect-VIServer.

Simply deactivate the second Connect-VIServer. Hello,. I want to rename a port group. This also works when I do it for one ESXi Server. (Simply deactivate the second Connect-VIServer.) However, in my constellation not with two ESXi servers. Guess:. I assume that Get-View will find the same NetworkSystem object for...
Public SafetyPicayune Item

Ransomware Attacks Target Companies and Consumers Alike: Having Paper and Offline Backups Can Reduce Harms and Risks

Ransomware attacks are making headlines with worrisome frequency. In May, 45% of the fuel supply for the east coast of the United States was disrupted when cybercriminals took Colonial Pipeline’s computer network hostage. This latest digital exploit, which created massive commercial and consumer havoc, was international news. Missing from most reporting, however, were the facts that consumers are increasingly targeted as well – and simple steps like maintaining paper and offline backups of important records can greatly reduce the devastation.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gmail: the trick to automatically delete all emails sent by a contact

To apply this trick it is not necessary to install additional applications, however, one of the fundamental requirements is that you are from a desktop or laptop (Laptop). This is a filter Gmail that will automatically delete all the emails sent to you by a specific sender, follow these steps to get to the aforementioned tool:

Comments / 0

Community Policy