Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apache, OK

Celebrate the 4th at the Apache Freedom Fest!

By Critter
Posted by 
Z94
Z94
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is officially here now and we're just a few short days away from celebrating Independence Day. I think this year will be one of the biggest and best Fourth of July's in recent history! After everything we've been through over the past year or so with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are more than ready to get back out there and have a good time. It's great that we're finally starting to get back to somewhat "normal" and are seeing the return of our favorite community happenings and events like the Apache Freedom Fest!

z94.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Apache, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Chamber Of Commerce#3rd Place#Backroads Ale House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Z94

The Pre-Fourth of July Office Cookout Was a BIG Success!

One of the coolest things we do around here is cookouts and luncheons. We never miss an opportunity to cookout or make meals. The entire office gets in on it and everybody brings something to prepare or serve. Of course with this weekend being the July 4th weekend we had to brake out the grill and do up some hamburgers, hotdogs, bratwurst and even some chicken fajitas. We used our brand new 36" Blackstone Griddle Grill. We gave one of these away with our Father's Day giveaway awhile back. I've never used one before today and I have to say I really like it. Everything we threw on it turned out great!

Comments / 0

Community Policy