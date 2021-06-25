Celebrate the 4th at the Apache Freedom Fest!

One of the coolest things we do around here is cookouts and luncheons. We never miss an opportunity to cookout or make meals. The entire office gets in on it and everybody brings something to prepare or serve. Of course with this weekend being the July 4th weekend we had to brake out the grill and do up some hamburgers, hotdogs, bratwurst and even some chicken fajitas. We used our brand new 36" Blackstone Griddle Grill. We gave one of these away with our Father's Day giveaway awhile back. I've never used one before today and I have to say I really like it. Everything we threw on it turned out great!