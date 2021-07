By now, you’ve probably heard that the restaurant industry has been facing a labor shortage, and hopefully you haven’t fallen for the the false narrative that the reason for it is “people just don’t wanna work.” As we’ve written about before, one of the primary factors contributing to the labor shortage is that, depending on the employer, working in the restaurant industry can be a lousy way to make a living: unlivable wages, rude (and occasionally physically aggressive) customers, unsafe working conditions, corporate indifference, harassment, high turnover... and the list goes on.