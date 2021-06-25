Cancel
Washington State

Washington Says It Sees Little Scope for Deal-Making at WTO This Year

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.S. delegate told the World Trade Organization on Friday that he saw "very little scope for negotiated outcomes" ahead of a major ministerial conference set for later this year, citing the difficulties of negotiating in person among the challenges. The meeting is set to be a critical...

