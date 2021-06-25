NFL Analyst Names Steelers WRs 'Bounce-Back Guarantees'

The Pittsburgh Steelers' starting wide receivers were named as two of nine players guaranteed to bounce back in 2021.

NFL.com Senior Analyst Gil Brandt released his list of nine players who will have a comeback season this year. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson were tied for the eighth spot.

"Pittsburgh's offense became far too dependent on the short passing game and was hampered by the NFL's worst rushing attack in terms of yards per carry," Brandt writes. "While the remade offensive line will have to prove it's up to snuff, the scheme being installed by new offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the addition of first-round running back Najee Harris should lead to more meaningful production from both Johnson and Smith-Schuster, especially if Johnson's offseason work on hanging onto the ball takes."

Brandt highlighted Smith-Schuster's improvement last season but said he still has yet to show his "game-breaking ability." The fifth-year wideout signed a one-year, $8 million deal this offseason.

Johnson's league-leading 14 drops were his biggest mishap of 2020. Johnson spoke with media during minicamp and said he's working with tennis balls to help lessen his drops.

"I had drops last year, but that all comes with focus and stuff like that," Johnson said. "I have to have confidence in myself and realize every time the ball comes to me that I have to make the catch no matter where it is at."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

