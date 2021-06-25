Highest New Set of Statewide COVID Cases in a Week

HARRISBURG – Over 250 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide, the highest across Pennsylvania in a week. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health reported 258 new cases, for a total of 1,211,299 – 97% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there are four new cases, two of those in Union County with a total of 6,156 cases. There is one new case each in Northumberland and Snyder counties, with a total of 9712 and 3,677 cases, respectively. Montour County has now new cases, remaining with 2,009 total cases.