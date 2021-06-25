Cancel
Video Games

New Nintendo Switch Pro SoC information diverts the super console rumors even further away from the Nintendo Aula origin story

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe noted tipster kopite7kimi has shared a couple of words with followers in connection to the T239 chip that Nintendo will allegedly use in a future product. The source posted the words “Black Knight”, which has been taken to mean the codename for the SoC that could be used in the Nintendo Switch Pro. While no official name has even been given to the Switch successor yet, with Super Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 also being suggested, there has been quite a lot of seemingly conflicting information issued in regard to its likely processor.

