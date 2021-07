PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A Northeast Portland woman says she was ambushed and robbed at a gas station off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Fremont this week. Julie Jedlanek says she and her husband pulled into the Chevron at that intersection where she says there wasn’t anyone in the parking lot. She says her husband went into the store. As soon as she parked Jedlanek says three cars pulled in immediately blocking her car.