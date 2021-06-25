The PlayStation 4 can finally run Cyberpunk 2077 without crashing on Patch 1.23, but streaming issues remain a bugbear for it and the PlayStation 4 Pro

At the start of 2020, PlayStation heralded the arrival of PS5 by first showing their new controller design: the DualSense. Whilst it’s a little bigger to hold than the DualShock 4, itself enlarged from the DualShock 3 before it, DualSense comes packed with new features – and it’s one area where Sony has undoubtedly excelled and stood themselves apart from the competition. If you’re new to the generation, make sure to give the pre-installed Astro’s Playroom a go. A perfect platformer in its own right, as well as fantastic fan-service for PlayStation fans, this little gem deftly demonstrates the potential of each function of the controller. With many features themselves simple evolutions of what we’ve seen before, the revolutionary elements of the DualSense are what really make it stand out in the new generation.