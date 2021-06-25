The PlayStation 4 can finally run Cyberpunk 2077 without crashing on Patch 1.23, but streaming issues remain a bugbear for it and the PlayStation 4 Pro
CDPR released Patch 1.23 for Cyberpunk 2077 to little fanfare last week, despite the game's return to the PlayStation Store. Sony does not have much faith in CDPR's latest title though, especially running on the base PlayStation 4. Specifically, Sony warns against people installing Cyberpunk 2077 on a base PlayStation 4, even after six months of development.www.notebookcheck.net