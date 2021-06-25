Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Holiday promoted to head baseball coach at TCPS

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 15 days ago
BELDEN Shaune Holiday has always been a baseball guy first and foremost. And now he gets the chance to be a head baseball coach.

Holiday was introduced Friday as the new leader of Tupelo Christian’s baseball program. He’s been an assistant coach with the Eagles for 10 years and has been head football coach for the last nine.

He will remain in the latter role.

“To be able to be at the school where I’ve been for the past 10 years, and then to come in with the tradition that we have here at TCPS, to be able to step into that role, it’s truly an honor,” Holiday said.

He replaces Drew Dillard, who was let go by the school due to budget cuts. Dillard was head coach for three seasons and led TCPS to the Class 1A state championship three weeks ago.

It was the program’s second state title. The first came in 2016 under Will Lowrey, after whom the Eagles’ home field is named.

“This is what he started years ago, and Drew came in and kept it going, and now it’s my turn to keep that going,” Holiday said. “The expectations are high, and that’s where you want them to be at.”

This is the first baseball head coaching job for Holiday, 47. He was an assistant at Itawamba AHS for five years and then for one year at Tishomingo County, his alma mater.

Holiday played his college ball at ICC and Ole Miss, and he’s always stayed close to the game. In addition to being a TCPS assistant, he’s coached with the East Coast Sox, an elite-level summer program.

“Baseball is what I do,” he said.

Having to balance baseball and football duties will be a challenge for Holiday, but he’ll lean heavily on his assistant coaches in both sports. Brian Long – the former longtime IAHS head coach – will return as an assistant baseball coach, while volunteer assistant A.J. Bratton has been promoted to a full-time position.

The football staff is a veteran group that includes former head coaches Aubrey Boren and Dennis Robbins.

“When you can walk away and you know that your staff is there and they’re going to treat it just like you would, that makes it easy,” Holiday said.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
