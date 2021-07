The methods and tools related to lean manufacturing or the Toyota Production System[1] have gained much currency over the past decades after the global success of Japanese companies since the 1970s. By now, many professionals are familiar with words such as Kaizen, Kanban, 5S, Poke Yoke, and Just-in-Time (JIT). However, the fanfare around these tools often leads people to ignore the cultural and leadership aspects of lean, which at its foundation are responsible for the success or failure of a lean transformation. A true lean system comprises a production and management system that is focused on eliminating inefficiencies and waste and maximizing value-added activities to generate maximum value for all stakeholders, which may mean less cost, more profit, safer products, and greater societal benefits.