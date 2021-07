The PLAY: 1H Total Under 5.0 (-110) C Irvin (LHP), J Lyles (RHP) Must Start. I'm going with the current team form for this bet. The A's are stone cold with the sticks right now, and while Jordan Lyles is hardly a pitcher I've got a lot of faith in, I'm of the opinion that Oakland's lineup as a whole is in need of a break collectively. Cole Irvin has been sharp of late for the A's and he's facing a Texas lineup that isn't much good to begin with and has also struggled lately. With both Irvin and Lyles in good current form, I can make a case for this being low scoring early and will go for a F5 Under between the Athletics and Rangers.