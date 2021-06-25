Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Sonic the VTuber makes his debut with a speedy introduction video

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe warned you guys that a Sonic VTuber was coming, and as expected from the blue hedgehog, he already made his introduction on Twitter. VTuber, short for Virtual YouTuber, has been popular with Japanese YouTubers and streamers for the past few years. Companies have recently started using VTubers to market their characters and brands, and Sega decided to hop on board with an official Sonic the Hedgehog VTuber.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic The Hedgehog#Sonic Team#Virtual Youtuber#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Sonic the Hedgehog: How Many Video Games Are In The Franchise?

June 23, 1991, was the day that forever changed the history of gaming. On this day, Sega’s iconic video game, Sonic the Hedgehog, was released. Although Nintendo didn’t take the release seriously, the blue cutie quickly won the hearts of fans throughout the world. Soon, everyone with a Sega Genesis console had Sonic running on their TV in his shoes, inspired by Michael Jackson’s Bad album cover.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Episode 280: Metroid and Metroid Zero Mission

Gather around as we discuss the zero mission of one Samus Aran with experts, newcomers, and speedrunners. Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!) We kick off our Metroid Saga Game Club with a long discussion about Metroid and Metroid: Zero Mission. We dip into our personal history with the NES original and the GBA remake, as well as our modern experiences, Samus' story, and the series speedrunning legacy.
Video GamesPolygon

The Sonic Colors remaster’s new stuff makes me want to play a Sonic game again

Sonic Colors stands out as one of the better Sonic the Hedgehog games of the past 30 years, and a new remaster, Sonic Colors Ultimate, promises to make a good game even better. A new trailer from Sega released Thursday shows off what Sonic fans can expect, in terms of new visuals, quality of life improvements, and brand-new features coming in Ultimate.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – HD Updates Spotlight Video Released

Game company SEGA recently released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Sonic Colors: Ultimate. This new trailer shows how this HD version of Dr. Eggman in new footage. Fans will be put to the test with this new HD remake. Players can challenge Metal Sonic, explore the world with a brand new wisp power-up, enjoy a fully remixed soundtrack and more.
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

Beloved video game Sonic Colors is back with a brand-new look

The Sonic video game franchise has been around for years, with the first ever game releasing onto the Sega Genesis in 1991. Since then, there have been a vast array of games to be played in many ways, such as party and racing games. Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) had fast...
RetailNintendo Life

Team Sonic Racing '30th Anniversary Edition' Listings Surface Online

In 2019, Sega and Sumo Digital released Team Sonic Racing across multiple platforms. While it didn't receive anything like DLC in the end, it seems the retail version of the game for Switch and PlayStation will be getting a special package update to celebrate Sonic's 30th Birthday. This edition of...
dexerto.com

New Hololive member IRyS makes biggest debut in VTuber history

A VSinger named IRyS is the latest member to join the popular VTuber group Hololive, and she just made the biggest debut in history with nearly 100,000 concurrent viewers on YouTube. Hololive is at the forefront of the VTuber craze on YouTube. They describe themselves as a talent agency that...
ComicsAnime News Network

'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Anime Reveals Staff, Visual, July 2022 Debut

Mirai Minato directs shogi romantic comedy anime at SILVER LINK. An official website opened on Wednesday for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto's When Will Ayumu Make His Move? (Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru) manga, and it reveals that the anime will debut in July 2022 on TBS and other stations. The website also revealed the anime's staff and visual.
Behind Viral Videoscrossroadstoday.com

Ryan Reynolds makes TikTok debut

Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok. The 44-year-old actor warned fans they will be “disappointed” by his account but kept them entertained by paying homage to his movie ‘Just Friends’ with a lip sync performance of All-4-One’s ‘I Swear’, just as his character Chris Brander did in the 2005 comedy. He...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

WayForward’s RWBY: Arrowfell is a canon Metroidvania set during V7

Last September, Rooster Teeth Productions teased a new RWBY game from WayForward and ArcSystemWorks. Details have been scarce since then, but that changed today! During the RWBY panel at RTX at Home 2021, Rooster Teeth officially unveiled RWBY: Arrowfell. The upcoming game is a Metroidvania-style action-platformer set during the time skip in Volume 7. You can check out the trailer by clicking below!
Musicthis song is sick

sumthin sumthin Sonically Implores His “Nightmares” with Dreamy New Single

With so much music available on demand, it’s paramount to stand out ahead of the pack. One producer who’s been doing that his whole career thus far has been sound design extraordinaire, sumthin sumthin. Today he’s released a brand new one, “Nightmares,” his third official release of 2021. This is...
TV SeriesNintendo Enthusiast

The Witcher season 2 teaser trailer is here, with December release date

Today, WitcherCon occurred, a big digital celebration of all things involving The Witcher at CD Projekt Red and Netflix alike. There were various interviews and discussions, but most people were really only hoping for a trailer and release date for The Witcher season 2 — and we got both. Netflix has dropped the season 2 teaser trailer for The Witcher and announced a December 17, 2021 release date.
Video GamesNintendo Life

'All Aksys' Showcase Event Will Feature At Least 7 Switch Games

Aksys Games is a publisher that's brought a lot of games to Switch, earning plenty of fans in the process. Now the company has confirmed that it's planning an 'All Aksys' (yes, we see what they did there) showcase event. It'll be taking place on the company's Twitch channel - AksysGames - on 6th August at 9am Pacific / noon Eastern / 5pm UK / 6pm CEST.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Latest activity

John Friscia posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. It’s the collaboration you never saw coming — for good reason. Nintendo and Edible (as in “Edible Arrangements”) have partnered for a... S. Sato posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. A Japanese poll has gained traction after Nintendo...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

This LEGO Model of Ratchet & Clank is Excellent

PlayStation mascots Ratchet & Clank now come in LEGO form – thanks to LEGO Ideas user PeeDeeZee!. This new project , submitted to LEGO Ideas just yesterday, 8th July, features brick-built models of everyone’s favourite lombax, Ratchet, and his robot companion Clank. If you’re unfamiliar with LEGO Ideas, it’s a...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?

Comments / 0

Community Policy