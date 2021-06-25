Sonic the VTuber makes his debut with a speedy introduction video

Gather around as we discuss the zero mission of one Samus Aran with experts, newcomers, and speedrunners. Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!) We kick off our Metroid Saga Game Club with a long discussion about Metroid and Metroid: Zero Mission. We dip into our personal history with the NES original and the GBA remake, as well as our modern experiences, Samus' story, and the series speedrunning legacy.