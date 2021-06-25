Sonic the VTuber makes his debut with a speedy introduction video
We warned you guys that a Sonic VTuber was coming, and as expected from the blue hedgehog, he already made his introduction on Twitter. VTuber, short for Virtual YouTuber, has been popular with Japanese YouTubers and streamers for the past few years. Companies have recently started using VTubers to market their characters and brands, and Sega decided to hop on board with an official Sonic the Hedgehog VTuber.www.nintendoenthusiast.com