Apex Legends Genesis Collection Event Brings Back Original King's Canyon and World's Edge

By Vincent Arogya
player.one
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespawn Entertainment surprised the Apex Legends fanbase by revealing the Genesis Collection event, which will bring back the original King's Canyon and World's Edge maps. The limited-time event starts on June 29 and will run through July 13. Along with the two maps are limited-time cosmetics that players can purchase, and as well as Revenant getting his heirloom melee weapon. As part of the Genesis Collection event, Respawn Entertainment will also introduce several balance changes, details of which are listed in the official patch notes.

