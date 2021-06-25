Cancel
Netflix Adds Jonny Lee Miller to 'The Crown' Season 5 in a *Major* Role

By Greta Heggeness
purewow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlert the royal guard! Netflix isn’t holding back for The Crown’s fifth season. The streaming service just announced that Jonny Lee Miller is joining the cast of the popular series. (You probably recognize him from Hackers, Trainspotting and Elementary.) The 48-year-old actor will take on the role of John Major, a British politician who led the country from 1990 to 1997 following Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson).

www.purewow.com
