July Fourth weekend to kick off with Wabash Star-Spangled First Friday

Variety of food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities available. WHEN: Friday, July 2 from 5-9 p.m. WHY: Wabash First Friday in July will bring families and friends to Downtown Wabash for live entertainment from The Bulldogs, a variety of food trucks, Downtown shopping deals, and more. The Visit Wabash County Trolley No. 85 will run throughout the evening making stops at Veteran’s Plaza, Eagles Theatre, The Depot, Wabash County Museum, White Rock Recreation and the Dr. James Ford Historic Home. The Bulldogs’ performance is presented by The City of Wabash. Sponsorship for 2021 First Friday events is provided by Crossroads Bank, Beacon Credit Union, 95.9 KISS FM, Wabash County Museum and Pettit Printing.