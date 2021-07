The return of Deoxys Defense Forme to five-star raids in Pokémon Go is an excellent thing for any player interested in jumping into the Great League. Deoxys Defense Forme is widely used by many trainers in this PvP category, and if you want to secure multiple wins, having one in your roster will be an excellent way to secure several of them. Before you can add it to your team, you’ll need to beat it in a five-star raid, and you’ll also need to catch one with decent enough stats to make it strong enough. These are all of Deoxys Defense Forme’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it. Deoxys Defense Forme will be available from July 1 to 16.