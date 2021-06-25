Cancel
Celebrities

Samuel L. Jackson to receive an honorary Oscar

 16 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Samuel L. Jackson will receive an honorary Oscar in 2022.

The 72-year-old actor will be handed the accolade next year, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed on Thursday, June 24, 2021, that the Governors Awards will be returning.

The awards were absent this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re now poised to make a comeback in 2022.

The Hollywood veteran previously was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor gong for his performance in Pulp Fiction, but he’s never actually won an Oscar.

Liv Ullmann is also set to receive an honorary Oscar.

The actress — who was a frequent collaborator with legendary director Ingmar Bergman — was previously nominated for the Best Actress gong for her performances in The Emigrants and Face to Face.

Elaine May has been awarded an honorary Oscar, too, having previously received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for Heaven Can Wait and Primary Colors.

In addition, Danny Glover will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, having served as a goodwill ambassador for Unicef.

Academy President David Rubin said: “Danny Glover´s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

Organizers have confirmed that the Governors Awards will take place on Jan. 15.

Meanwhile, Jackson previously admitted he remains in love with the movie industry.

The veteran star is one of the most popular actors of his generation, and confessed to loving seeing himself on screen, describing Hollywood as a “look-at-me business.”

He said: “I love movies.

“I don’t have that bull—- thing of, ‘Oh my god, I can’t stand to watch myself on screen!’ Well, get another job because that’s what it is, it’s a look-at-me business.”

