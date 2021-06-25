Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘A Discovery of Witches’ Season 2 Heads to Elizabethan London

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
doniphanherald.com
 16 days ago

This fantastical epic romance has always felt like a period piece at heart, and with ancient vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode, striking) and powerful witch Diana (Teresa Palmer, above, with Goode) timewalking from present day to Elizabethan London, it is. Season 2 of the Sundance Now drama A Discovery of Witches...

www.doniphanherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Palmer
Person
Matthew Goode
Person
Edward Bluemel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Discovery Of Witches#2 Heads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Gangs of London’ Begins Season 2 Production & Unveils New Cast Additions

Production on Season 2 of AMC Networks and Sky Studios’ hit series Gangs of London has officially begun as the drama adds several new stars to its strong ensemble. Created by Gareth Evan and Matt Flannery, the show made its United States debut earlier this year via AMC+ and later on AMC. Season 2 will be set one year after the events of Season 1, as London’s map and soul is being redrawn.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7 Review: The Magic

Beware the zenith of the red-haloed moon. With only three episodes left, that's as far as Joy's vision board got by way of explanation for the danger awaiting the Merriwicks. Thankfully, Good Witch Season 7 Episode 7 had a lot more to offer besides the stark trail leading to a red-haloed moon, and we've got an idea where they might find it.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Premiere Review: The Adventure Begins

Welcome back!!! Whether you've already watched the season on streaming or are tuning in for the first time on AMC traditional cable, it's been too long. Our full season of reviews has already been posted, but we're rerunning them along with the latest drop. No matter how or why you're here, we're happy to see you!
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Hallmark Channel Announces ‘Good Witch’ Will End With Season 7

Hallmark Channel has announced that after seven magical seasons, the long-running Good Witch is coming to an end. Its series finale will air on Sunday, July 25. Titled “The Wedding,” the last episode will see the Merriwick cousins join together to fight the mysterious evil that puts their family at risk while other characters face new changes coming their way.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Gangs of London': Sky, AMC series begins filming Season 2

June 28 (UPI) -- Filming is underway on Gangs of London Season 2. Producers announced Monday that filming has started on the Sky Atlantic and AMC series. Sky shared a photo on Twitter of a person holding a clapboard on the Gangs of London set. The Season 2 premiere is directed by Corin Hardy.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

A Discovery of Witches S2 E2 Review: Elemental Threads

On A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Episode 3, Diana continues her sessions with Goody and Susanna and friends to great effect, but her training has to take a backseat again as she's about to make a long journey with Matthew. The history of science professor also found herself face...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Gangs of London shares exciting season 2 announcement

Gangs of London season 2 has expanded its cast. Sky has announced that Baghdad Central's Waleed Zuaiter, French rapper Jasmine Armando (in her TV debut), Salem Kali (Dealer), Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice) and Fady El-Sayed (A Private War) are all playing brand new characters. Filming on the crime drama's...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

All About Little Witch Academia Season 3

In season 1 and a couple of of “Little Witch Academia,” Akko and her mates are studying magic and coaching, whereas Croix builds up energy to enact her darkish plan. Of course, all of it backfires on Croix when the facility she accumulates turns into an excessive amount for her to regulate, threatening to destroy the Academy and extra. Akko, her mates, her lecturers, and fellow classmates all come collectively to turn out to be Nine New Witches, based mostly off of the legendary Nine Olde Witches who saved the world way back, as a way to work collectively and cease Croix’s magical creation from destroying the whole lot. The group succeeds in stopping the destruction, permitting magic to circulate freely by means of the world as soon as once more. An added bonus is that Akko and the others start to encourage a brand new technology of witches, whereas individuals who have been distrustful of magic and witches are coming round to their good nature.
TV Seriesamc.com

A Discovery of Witches's Matthew Roydon vs. Matthew Clairmont

In Season 1 of A Discovery of Witches, we were enamored by Matthew Clairmont. The man couldn't help but flirt with the camera (watch the video below if you need a reminder). In Season 2, it's more of a fearful frown as Matthew goes on a much more introspective journey. In the premiere episode of the latest season, we're thrust into All Hallows Eve, and Matthew Clairmont is made to confront his complex past (aka 'Matthew Roydon’.) Throughout Season 2, we'll witness an internal battle of epic proportions as Matthew battles his old self, all while trying to keep his vampire head above water.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Josh O'Connor excited for return to indie movies

Josh O'Connor has revealed that he is excited to get back to making indie movies after portraying Prince Charles on Netflix's 'The Crown'. Josh O'Connor is excited to return to indie movies after 'The Crown'. The 31-year-old actor portrayed Britain's Prince Charles for two seasons of the lavish Netflix series...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Good Witch to End After 7 Seasons — Get Imminent Series Finale Date

The Good Witch (very!) soon will be done enchanting viewers. Hallmark Channel announced on Friday that its, well, hallmark series will end after the current season, with its series finale scheduled for Sunday, July 25. More from TVLineGood Witch Cancelled: Catherine Bell 'Grateful' for Franchise's 13-Year Run, James Denton Hails...
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The North Water’ Trailer: Colin Farrell Sets Sail in the AMC+ Drama

Ian McGuire’s critically acclaimed novel comes to life in AMC+’s upcoming limited series The North Water. The series’ new trailer introduces the key players and reveals the chilling setting for the period drama which was shot in the Artic in the seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago. According to AMC+,...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Witch season 7: New Catherine Bell, Sarah Power, Kat Barrell video

We know it’s hard to think about with the cancellation in mind, but there is a new Good Witch season 7 episode airing this weekend! We’re prepared to get emotional over it in advance — and it honestly doesn’t matter what the story is about. We’re just at a point now where every story will have that undercurrent of finality to it — the show is on borrowed time with just a handful of stories still to go.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

British horror Shepherd gets a poster and trailer

Darkland Distribution has shared a poster and trailer for the British horror Shepherd. Written and directed by Russell Owen, the film stars Tom Hughes as a man who takes a job as a shepherd on a weather-beaten island following the mysterious death of his wife, where he finds himself terrorised by a vengeful supernatural force; take a look here…
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Creepy Italian Haunted House 'A Classic Horror Story'

"Do you know how to get out of this forest?" "This is not a forest." Netflix has revealed the unsettling full-length official trailer for a creepy horror offering this summer, along with their Fear Street horror trilogy in July. Despite being titled A Classic Horror Story, this definitely isn't any classic horror movie at all. Five strangers share a journey aboard a camper, but after an accident they find themselves in a forest populated by strange beings from which it is impossible to get out. Listed as a "cerebral" & scary" horror about an an abandoned house and a "spine-chilling cult." Described as "the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre," which is quite a freaky twist. Starring Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, Yuliia Sobol, Will Merrick, Alida Baldari Calabria, plus Cristina Donadio. This looks super scary and entirely fresh, despite that clever marketing trick of it (not) being "A Classic Horror Story." Take a look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy