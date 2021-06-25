Trailer for Regina King and Idris Elba’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ (video)

Idris Elba (Photo credit: Bang Media)

You know that the new film “The Harder They Fall” is going to blaze up the screen with firepower and excitement starting with the opening scene. And it’s not just because of the star-studded cast.

In the thrilling trailer for the new Western flick, Oscar winner Regina King’s character “Treacherous” Trudy Smith starts things off by stopping a train in its tracks. She then quickly guns down the conductor when it sounds like he’s going to call her the N-word.

Critically acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield of Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah fame is with Treacherous Trudy on the mission to free Idris Elba’s character, Rufus Buck, from confinement on the train.

“He might could’ve said nincompoop,” Stanfield’s Cherokee Bill quips.

“We ain’t no nincompoops,” Treacherous Trudy retorts, putting her hat back on.

Treacherous Trudy and Cherokee Bill successfully free Buck after slaughtering everyone on board during the ensuing gunfight, and they ride off into the sunset.

There’s just one problem. A formidable crew, led by Jonathan Majors’ character Nat Love, are lusting for revenge against Buck and are the kind “who hunts down those who trespass against him with no mercy.”

Don’t worry, Elba fans. His Buck character joins Treacherous Trudy in some action by administering ruthless street justice in a movie that explains that revenge “has never been served colder.”

Take a look at the film that will be released in select cities and on Netflix in the fall, accompanied by an original soundtrack by Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel who collaborated previously on The Great Gatsby.