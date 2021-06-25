Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer for Regina King and Idris Elba’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYUUD_0afHX02h00
Idris Elba (Photo credit: Bang Media)

You know that the new film “The Harder They Fall” is going to blaze up the screen with firepower and excitement starting with the opening scene. And it’s not just because of the star-studded cast.

In the thrilling trailer for the new Western flick, Oscar winner Regina King’s character “Treacherous” Trudy Smith starts things off by stopping a train in its tracks. She then quickly guns down the conductor when it sounds like he’s going to call her the N-word.

Critically acclaimed actor LaKeith Stanfield of Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah fame is with Treacherous Trudy on the mission to free Idris Elba’s character, Rufus Buck, from confinement on the train.

“He might could’ve said nincompoop,” Stanfield’s Cherokee Bill quips.

“We ain’t no nincompoops,” Treacherous Trudy retorts, putting her hat back on.

Treacherous Trudy and Cherokee Bill successfully free Buck after slaughtering everyone on board during the ensuing gunfight, and they ride off into the sunset.

There’s just one problem. A formidable crew, led by Jonathan Majors’ character Nat Love, are lusting for revenge against Buck and are the kind “who hunts down those who trespass against him with no mercy.”

Don’t worry, Elba fans. His Buck character joins Treacherous Trudy in some action by administering ruthless street justice in a movie that explains that revenge “has never been served colder.”

Take a look at the film that will be released in select cities and on Netflix in the fall, accompanied by an original soundtrack by Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel who collaborated previously on The Great Gatsby.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Regina King
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Harder They Fall#The Great Gatsby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Legendary rapper DMX died on April 9, 2021, after reportedly suffering a fatal heart attack that left him brain-dead. According to Vulture, officials now understand what precipitated the medical emergency that took the life of Dark Man X, who was born in New York as Earl Simmons. X died at...
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Patti LaBelle shares thoughts about Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at BET Awards

R&B diva Patti LaBelle has always been a supporter of people in the LGBTQ community, and they’ve supported her throughout her illustrious career as well. The “New Attitude” singer recently sat down with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM Urban View show and discussed Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss during his BET Awards performance last month and the importance of being true to yourself.
TV & VideosPosted by
rolling out

Shonda Rhimes expands her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix

Hollywood shot caller Shonda Rhimes extended her multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix on Thursday, July 8. The “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” creator signed with the streaming powerhouse in 2017 and has had huge success with shows like “Bridgerton,” which has been renewed for three more seasons. Rhimes’ new deal covers her,...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

New trailers: The Harder They Fall, Ted Lasso, The Suicide Squad, and more

Since it was one of the top picks on Netflix and everyone’s talking about it, I started watching Manifest and got five episodes in before I realized it was basically a version of Lost with a few wacky twists and I am not falling for THAT again. But the deeply weird and wonderful The Good Fight is back, and the pilot had Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald at their best, so I can’t wait to see what happens this season (although we said goodbye to two of the show’s best characters, boo). Also can we talk about Loki? We probably can’t without giving away spoilers but episode three gave us a LOT, most of which I suspect were attempts at misdirection.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Idris Elba offered wife ultimatum over rows

Idris Elba told his wife to “leave” if she didn’t like his outbursts of temper. The 48-year-old actor recalled feeling “stressed” in the early days of his romance with spouse Sabrina Dhowre – who he married in April 2019 after two years together – and when she questioned the angry explosions it caused, he suggested they end their relationship.
Relationshipstribuneledgernews.com

Idris Elba less 'cynical' about marriage

Idris Elba's wife has made him less of a "cynic" about marriage. The 48-year-old actor was previously wed to Kim Norgaard and Sonya Hamlin but had negative ideas about the institution until the "pure love and intention of heart" shown by Sabrina Dhowre - who he tied the knot with in 2019 after two years of dating - made him have second thoughts.
CelebritiesComicBook

Pierce Brosnan Thinks Idris Elba Would Be Magnificent As Next James Bond

For years now, fans have suggested Idris Elba as a potential candidate to replace Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. In a new interview, GoldenEye star Pierce Brosnan says he can see it, too -- even though it is a little tiring to be constantly bombarded by questions about the future of a franchise that he left in 2002. In this instance, the names of Idris Elba and Tom Hardy came from Brosnan, when asked generally who might follow in Craig's footsteps, rather than from a reporter hoping for comment on a specific candidate, which likely speaks to how pervasive the notion of Elba in the part is.
Moviespurewow.com

Idris Elba & Regina King Take Revenge to a New Level in Must-Watch Netflix Western

This star-studded Netflix movie has all of our favorite things: an action-packed trailer, a heated dual, costumes that look straight out of Westworld and—drumroll, please—Regina King. The streaming service just dropped the first official teaser for The Harder They Fall, an American Western movie that’s not to be confused with...
MoviesDaily Iberian

Tough Choices Lie Ahead in ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming feature, The Kissing Booth 3, the final installment of the young adult romance trilogy. The movie lands on the streamer on August 11. As can be seen in the trailer (watch below), it’s the last summer before college, and Elle (Joey King)...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

First Look Trailer: “The King’s Man”

Two years ago the trailers for “The King’s Man,” a prequel to the two “Kingsman” movies,” began to show up. Unfortunately, the film has seen more than a half dozen delays in that time and so several further trailers have been released, only to be rendered useless as the film keeps getting kicked down the line.
MoviesWKTV

'What If...?' trailer features Chadwick Boseman

Disney+ has released the trailer for their animated series, "What If...?" It features the late Chadwick Boseman as a version of his "Black Panther" character Prince T'Challa called "Star-Lord." The actor died last August after battling cancer. He was 43. Boseman's final onscreen role was in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."...
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther 2 Has Had Around Five Different Scripts According to Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett is currently promoting her new movie, Gunpowder Milkshake, which is being released next week and also stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Giamatti. Naturally, Bassett's press tour has included questions about another highly-anticipated movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Black Panther sequel has been through many different stages due to Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing and fans are curious to see where director Ryan Coogler will take the story. According to Bassett, there have already been five different scripts for the sequel.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tyrese Wants Matt Damon And Denzel Washington In Fast & Furious

Having recently become the fifth highest-grossing franchise of all-time, Fast & Furious certainly has the clout and popularity when it comes to pushing the boat out and recruiting big-name guests for either cameo appearances or supporting roles. So far, the series has opted for a mix of established veterans, talented stars, action heroes, and musicians without much in the way of rhyme or reason, but Tyrese Gibson has set his sights high for the concluding two chapters in The Fast Saga.
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘The King’s Man’ Releases A New Amazing Trailer

A movie we’re dying to watch? The King’s Man is the answer! Because, yeah, they’re more life outside Netflix and HBO MAX. This prequel promises much more action, drama, fighting, and adrenaline. We will know much more about the way the Kigsman organization was created. A new trailer has just been released that makes our hair stand on end. Ready?
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Dua Lipa Cast In Her First Movie with All-Star Cast!

The 25-year-old “Hallucinate” singer has just been cast in an upcoming star-studded action film, Deadline announces. Dua has been cast in Argylle, which is based off of the spy novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, which has yet to be released. The movie follows “the world’s greatest spy”...
TV Seriescrossroadstoday.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer: Captain Carter & Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as T’Challa (VIDEO)

There’s a multiverse of infinite possibilities in the world of Marvel, and the newest offering, its first-ever animated series What If…? examines some of them. Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming series launching on Wednesday, August 11. (Disney+ moved the release day for its originals to Wednesdays from Fridays following another Marvel series’ premiere, Loki.) What If…? reimagines famous events from films in the MCU and features fan-favorite characters including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, and Thor.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Angela Bassett says Wakanda Forever script has 'about five incarnations'

There have been "about five incarnations" of the 'Wakanda Forever' script, according to Angela Bassett. Angela Bassett admits there have been "about five incarnations" of the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' script. The 62-year-old actress plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel franchise, and she's revealed that the script has gone through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy