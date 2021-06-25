Former Valley Police Chief Sentenced In Firearms Records Tampering Case
After five years of appeals, the conviction will stand, but a one-time Republican Cameron County sheriff’s candidate will stay out of jail. Former Indian Lake police chief John Chambers was sentenced Thursday to probation for a year for his 2016 records tampering conviction. Chambers had been found guilty of 14 counts of tampering with a government document. Prosecutors say he instructed an officer to falsely show that 14 reserve officers had passed a firearms training course.www.kurv.com