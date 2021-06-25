Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | June 25, 2021

For the sixth consecutive day, the price of an ounce of gold is recovering. This is despite the strength of the US dollar with gains to the level of 1815 dollars, and before the announcement of US Federal Reserve minutes. The price of gold fell to the support level of 1794 dollars per ounce before settling around the level of 1804 dollars per ounce in the beginning of trading today, Thursday. The price of the yellow metal rose as US bond yields continued to decline, reaching their lowest level in more than four months. The somewhat calm US dollar also contributed to the continued appreciation of the gold price. The price of gold surged to a nearly three-week high amid the longest winning streak since six consecutive sessions that ended on May 20. The price of gold has not finished at or above the psychologically important $1800 since June 16.