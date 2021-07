Here we go again. Yet another case of animal abuse. According to a press release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, a man was arrested after throwing his dog that he shares with his girlfriend during a fight. On Wednesday, June 30 Cedar Rapids Police responded to a disturbance call at Shamrock Condominiums in southwest Cedar Rapids. Upon arrival, police met with 21-year-old Michael Constant who told them that he "had lost his temper with his girlfriend and threw their five-pound Yorkshire Terrier into a wall or door in the hallway of their apartment unit." Constant also told officers that he thought the dog was "severely injured or deceased" since it wasn't moving after being thrown.