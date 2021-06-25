Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Ave K Is Now 2-Way, So Be Careful How You Get to Brewery LBK

By Renee Raven
FMX 94.5
 15 days ago
Avenue K in Lubbock is now a two-way street, which sounds like boring news until you find yourself downtown confused as heck. There are several businesses and other buildings affected, of course, including Lubbock's award-winning and uber-popular The Brewery LBK, along with the West Table and Pioneer Pocket Hotel, among others. Patrons wishing to park in front of The Brewery LBK "must now come in from the north to park directly in front of the Brewery on K."

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

