Ave K Is Now 2-Way, So Be Careful How You Get to Brewery LBK
Avenue K in Lubbock is now a two-way street, which sounds like boring news until you find yourself downtown confused as heck. There are several businesses and other buildings affected, of course, including Lubbock's award-winning and uber-popular The Brewery LBK, along with the West Table and Pioneer Pocket Hotel, among others. Patrons wishing to park in front of The Brewery LBK "must now come in from the north to park directly in front of the Brewery on K."kfmx.com