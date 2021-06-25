Ave K Is Now 2-Way, So Be Careful How You Get to Brewery LBK

Are you ready for one of those "things you should not try at home" stunts?. I have been involved in more than my fair share of drunken jackassery in my life. I have jumped over bonfires, competed in stretcher races, had boards broken over my heads, things stapled to me, put my feet in a box of fire ants, and on and on. I still enjoy this kind of shenanigans every once in a while, except I don't really drink anymore. The lack of joy-juice really makes these experiences a bit more intense and a bit more painful when they go wrong.