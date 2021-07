David Carter, a member of the WKU Athletics Hall of Fame and an All-American center during his career on the Hill, passed away on Saturday at the age of 67. Carter played all four years of his collegiate career at WKU (1973-76) at center while also fulfilling the role of snapper on special teams. Carter was chosen as team captain during his senior year in 1976 and earned AP Second Team All-American Honors. Carter was named WKU’s Athlete of the Year during that season as well.