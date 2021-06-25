Cancel
MultiVAC Blockchain Mainnet Launch Brings New Era of Development

By Savannah Fortis
beincrypto.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiVAC will soon launch its blockchain mainnet. This will bring the project closer to its goal of enhanced all-dimensional sharding and improved development abilities. The upcoming mainnet release is the next major milestone for the development of the MultiVAC project. As of the end of May, roughly one month before the official launch, the beta mainnet had more than 400 million tokens staked.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multivac#Blockchain#Infrastructure#Incentive System#Mainnet#Kucoin#Mtv#Dapps#Bsc#Multivacs#Nft
