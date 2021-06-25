MultiVAC Blockchain Mainnet Launch Brings New Era of Development

The focus of this episode of our ongoing DNA Center Automation Series is Onboarding Templates and setting up a lab or production environment to enable this capability. This second lab in the series aims to understand the various concepts required to support device onboarding. The labs within this series, allow for use in the DCLOUD environment; however, you may equally utilize them as part of a Proof of Concept setup at a customer’s lab. You may use these procedures to ensure that all the necessary steps are complete before onboarding any devices within DNA Center. These procedures may also help form part of a deployment or implementation.